Salads, sushi, and spring rolls sold at Walgreens and 7-Eleven recalled over Listeria concern

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Certain products sold at Trader Joe's 7-Eleven, and Walgreens are under recall over concern for Listeria.

Ready-to-eat salads, sushi, and spring rolls produced by Fuji Food Products were recalled in 31 states.

The FDA claims the products have the "potential for product contamination with Listeria monocytogenes." There have been no reported illnesses from the products to date, the notice says.

