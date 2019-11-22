Salad products sold at GA and SC Walmart, other stores, recalled for possible E.coli contamination

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - A New Jersey company is recalling about 97,271 pounds of salad products sold at Giant Eagle, Walmart, Target and other stores throughout Ohio because they may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS announced the recall on Thursday saying that salad products that contain meat or poultry may be contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7.

The products were produced from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

The products subject to the recall can be found HERE.

The products subject to the recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contamination was discovered after a foodborne illness outbreak investigation.

The Maryland Department of Health collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad with FSIS EST number 18502B on the label. The state collected and tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli.

22 other states are also affected by the recall.

The possibly contaminated items were also shipped to Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

