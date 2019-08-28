Sacred Heart now offering audio tours of century old building

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sacred Heart Cultural Center has been in a staple in Augusta for more than a century. Now, they're offering a new way for visitors to experience the historic building.

Every year, hundreds of visitors find their way to Sacred Heart.

"We have people who wander in on the streets who see the beauty on the outside, and we say wait you're in for a treat because it's even more beautiful on the inside," said Millie Huff, The Executive Director at Sacred Heart.

120 years worth of history are etched on stain glass windows, across the ceiling and walls of what was once a Catholic church.

"We love having visitors. That's the thing about this beautiful space -- if nobody sees it, nobody knows," said Huff.

That's why Huff wanted to a offer a new visitor experience: audio tours. It's the first audio tour offered in Augusta.

"We've had for years a brochure that leads visitors through a self-guided tour, and we wanted something that engaged the visitor more and really gave them something a little more in depth," said Huff.

Sacred Heart got a grant to pay for it from the Community Foundation of the CSRA. The nonprofit started offering the audio tours a few weeks ago and already they said the response has been positive.

"So we think this a way of helping to educate both visitors and Augustan's on what this space means to our community and save it for future generations," said Huff.

It is free to visit the Cultural Center. It costs $5 to do the audio tour. The Executive Director said it will take you about 30 minutes to complete the audio tour.

