Officer fatally shoots 1 person in standoff at Augusta motel

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A standoff at an Augusta motel ended with the death of a South Carolina resident who was shot by a law enforcement officer.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said it was investigating the death of Goldie Bellinger, 39, of Williston, S.C.

Deputies were on the scene of the standoff for hours after receiving a report just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday of a person barricaded at the Super 8 motel at 3026 Washington Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies and the SWAT team.

By 12:20 a.m. Thursday, officers reported that the standoff had ended.

The office of Coroner Mark Bowen reported this morning that Bellinger was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. after being shot at least one time by a member of the SWAT team.

Bowen’s office said it would investigate the death and that Bellinger’s body would be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

