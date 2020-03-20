SW GA hospital sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Hospital reported a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on Friday as more test results come in.

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Phoebe WorthMedical Center in Sylvester have confirmed their first COVID-19 cases as the coronavirus health emergency continues to worsen.

As of noon Friday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:

Total Positive Results – 57

Total Positive Deaths – 4

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 26

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 0

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1

Total Positive Patients at Home – 26

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 63

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Patients Awaiting Test Results at Home – 540

“We continue to call and check on people recovering at home and those waiting on test results who have been instructed to self-isolate, and we’re hearing that some of them are not following the proper isolation protocol. We also know some churches and other organizations are continuing to gather in large groups. In order to minimize the spread of the illness, we urgently need people to pay attention to the experts and follow their guidance to avoid crowds and close contact with others,” Steven Kitchen, chief medical officer said.

The Phoebe supply management team said they continue to work around the clock to source critical supplies necessary to protect employees treating the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

In addition to producing homemade masks that can be worn over N95 masks to extend their use, Phoebe employees are also now making face shields because of a shortage of those supplies.

They have developed a successful prototype and made a few hundred. They hope to begin regular production on Monday.

“I am so proud of how the Phoebe Family has come together, and we appreciate the support we are feeling from around the country, but especially right here in our own community. Last night, a church organized a drive-in prayer vigil in our main parking lot. People pulled in with their flashers on and prayed for our team and the patients we’re caring for. That was an incredibly moving gesture, and we will continue to need the support of the people we are proud to serve,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.