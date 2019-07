July 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Richmond County coroner's office confirms they are investigating the death of a 43-year old white female, identified as Leslie Sparrow McNeil.

She was found dead at her extended stay motel room on Claussen Road late Monday morning.

Co-workers went to check on her after she did not show up for work Sunday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for early this week at the GBI Crime Lab. This death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office as suspicious.