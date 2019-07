Back to school: What's your back to school date?

Monday, May 6, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Goodbye, summer break! Kids will soon be heading back to school after summer vacation.

Here are the first days of class for school districts across the CSRA:

GEORGIA

Richmond County

First day back in class: August 6th

Columbia County

First day back in class: August 7th

Burke County

First day back in class: August 6th

McDuffie County

First day back in class: August 5th

Warren County

First day back in class:

Taliaferro County

First day back in class: August 1

Wilkes County

First day back in class: August 2nd

Lincoln County

First day back in class: August 2nd

Jenkins County

First day back in class:

Screven County

First day back in class: August 5th

Hancock County

First day back in class: August 5th

Jefferson County

First day back in class: August 7th

Glascock County

First day back in class: August 5th

Emanuel County

First day back in class: August 1st

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aiken County

First day back in class: August 19th

Edgefield County

First day back in class:

McCormick County

First day back in class: July 26th

Saluda County

First day back in class:

Barnwell District 45

First day back in class:

Barnwell District 129

First day back in class:

Barnwell District 19

First day back in class: August 19th

Bamberg District One

First day back in class: August 19th

Bamberg District Two

First day back in class:

Allendale County

First day back in class: August 19th

We're wishing everyone a happy and safe summer break!

