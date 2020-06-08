SRS sees 25 coronavirus cases among workforce of 11,000

Monday, June 8, 2020

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina.

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Savannah River Site said Monday it had reached 25 positive cases of coronavirus among its workforce of more than 11,000.

Nineteen of those employees have recovered and returned to work, according to Amy R. Boyette, spokeswoman for the Department of Energy industrial complex.

The 198,046-acre facility deals with materials used in nuclear defense systems, among its other missions that include environmental cleanup and environmental stewardship.

