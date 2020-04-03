SRS reducing operations, staffing during Georgia stay-at-home order

Friday, April 3, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Savannah River Site near Aiken will shift to reduced operations as a result of the Georgia governor’s order for residents to shelter in place at their homes.

Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, the shift to only carrying out essential mission-critical operations at the Department of Energy industrial complex comes because about one-third of its workforce lives in Georgia.

The only personnel who will report to work include personnel executing mission-essential functions and those required to provide the minimum level of support for those operations as well as safety and security.

Mission-essential functions include tritium operations, safe and secure storage of nuclear materials, maintaining nuclear incident response capabilities and Savannah River National Laboratory security missions.

The new status will result in fewer than 2,500 employees working on site, with a large number of the remaining staff working remotely.

Affected employees are receiving additional guidance from their employers.

Effective Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered residents to stay at home to reduce risks for transmitting the coronavirus.

