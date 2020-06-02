SRS reaches 23 COVID-19 cases among its workforce of more than 11,000

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina.
Updated: Tue 9:46 AM, Jun 02, 2020

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As of this morning, the Savannah River Site reports 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sixteen of those employees having recovered and cleared to return to work, according to a spokeswoman.

The 198,046-acre industrial complex deals with materials used in nuclear defense systems, among its other missions that include environmental cleanup and environmental stewardship.

It has a workforce of more than 11,000 people.

