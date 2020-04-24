SRS sees increase in employee cases of coronavirus

Feriday, April 24, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Savannah River Site near Aiken said Friday it now has 10 employee cases of coronavirus.

The previous total was eight, but two additional cases were confirmed Thursday, said spokeswoman Amy Boyette.

Six of the 10 employees of the Department of Energy industrial complex have recovered and returned to work. The facility is operating on reduced capacity with many employees working remotely to avoid spreading coronavirus.

