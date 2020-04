Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials at Savannah River Site now say four of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number doubles from last week's total where SRS officials said only two employees had the virus.

The first case was confirmed on March 23.

In South Carolina, 2,232 people have tested positive for the virus.

