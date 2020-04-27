SRS Q&A: what is the plant doing to battle COVID-19 exposure

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With 10 positive COVID-19 cases in employees, News 12 spoke with a Savannah River Site spokesperson about what the plant is doing to manage COVID-19 exposure withing operations.

Q: Is SRS/SRNL undertaking any specific projects or missions to help combat/better understand the spread of COVID-19 or bolster testing?

SRS official:

"In support of the nation’s fight against COVID-19, Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) designed a system that can be coupled with breathing hoods and masks to completely remove biological contaminants and has demonstrated that it kills bacteria and removes it from air with extremely high efficiency.

SRNL is also assessing chemical and electromagnetic radiation treatment approaches for disinfection and sanitization of N95 masks."

Q: Are masks being made on-site? If so, what kind?

SRS official:

"In mid-April, the Containment Fabrication Facility, which normally produces radiological containment huts and control devices, was quickly converted to a facility capable of fabricating cloth face coverings. Using industrial sewing machines and their fabrication skills, a team of seven craft personnel began production. To date, over 8,700 cloth face coverings and 215 face shields have been made."

Q: How many cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported at SRS?

SRS official:

"As of April 24, 10 employees have tested positive for the virus."

Q: Have SRS or contractors been in contact with the President Trump administration concerning how the site or its contractors can help?

SRS official:

"SRS, like all DOE plants, labs and sites, provides information to DOE headquarters and they pass it, as appropriate, to the White House."

Statement regarding SRS Status and Emergency Information as of April 24, 2020 12:00 PM:

"The Savannah River Site continues essential mission critical operations, and normal operations with maximum telework for our national security missions.

There is currently a lot of information in the media about the President's Opening Up America Again plan and restrictions being lifted this week by the Governors of South Carolina and Georgia. While SRS is not ready to immediately change our current essential mission critical status for EM missions at the Site, pre-start activities and planning are underway to develop a phased approach to bring all facilities back up to normal operations. These include the controls necessary to protect our employees and to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

