SRS adds 1 coronavirus case as Plant Vogtle sees more recoveries

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Savannah River Site has seen slight a increase in the number of employees testing positive for coronavirus, while Plant Vogtle has seen a decrease in active cases as the cumulative total holds steady.

The Savannah River Site on Thursday had seen 15 confirmed cases — an increase of one since Monday at the Department of Energy industrial complex near Aiken, S.C. Spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette said 13 of the employees have recovered and returned to work.

Plant Vogtle, meanwhile, said Wednesday that it has cumulatively seen 230 positive results among its workforce for the Units 3 and 4 construction site near Waynesboro, Ga. That number held steady from what the plant reported Tuesday.

However, Georgia Power spokeswoman Adrienne Tickle said only 23 cases are active, compared to 32 the day before. She said Wednesday that 207 people had recovered and were available to return to work.

She said 18 workers were awaiting test results and 693 had tested negative.

Units 3 and 4 are under construction at the nuclear power plant, while Units 1 and 2 have been in operation for years.

