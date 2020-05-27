SRS sees 19th coronavirus case among its workforce of 11,000

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina.

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another COVID-19 case has been identified at the Savannah River Site, bringing the total to 19 among its workforce of just over 11,000.

Thirteen of the employees who tested positive have recovered and returned to work at the U.S. Department of Energy facility, according to spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette.

The 198,046-acre industrial complex deals with materials used in nuclear defense systems, among its other missions that include environmental cleanup and environmental stewardship.

South Carolina officials say 10,416 state residents have been identified as contracted the virus, with at least 181 of those cases in Aiken County.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

