SRNS taps ex-Aiken County Schools Superintendent Sean Alford for admin role

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Former Aiken County Public School District Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford has picked up a new job.

According to an employee memo obtained by News 12, Alford has been tapped as the new chief administrative officer of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Alford will begin on Jan. 6, 2020.

In the memo, SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean called Alford an "effective and inspiring change leader for a number of organizations with large stakeholder visibility."

"I've had the opportunity to personally work with Sean over the past several years as Aiken County Public School District Superintendent, and I look forward to working with him in this capacity to help drive continuing improvements in performance in our company," MacVean said.

Alford resigned from Aiken County following a contentious board meeting. Details on why he resigned were never made officially public, but a News 12 investigation found he resigned following a complaint of a threat against an ex-staff member.

