Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- News can be a tough thing to watch for many people, but we here at News 12 NBC 26 want to prove to you that not all news is bad news.

Quite the contrary, in fact. Over the past year, we've reached all over the CSRA in the search of the best stories -- from deputies who make kids' dreams come true to a 109-year-old woman, we have worked hard to tell the story of the CSRA.