SPCA Albrecht Center waives adoption fees, looks for gift donations for shelter pets this holiday season

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken is hoping to give all their adoptable pets forever homes, or at least a gift to open, for the holidays.

The center is hosting a "Clear the Shelter" event with waived adoption fees on Saturday, Dec. 7th, to try to get as many pets adopted as possible.

That's happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

If you can't adopt, but you have some extra love to give, you can also donate to the shelter or take part in the Santa Paws Drive.

For the Santa Paws Drive, you can shop the items on the SPCA's "wish list", gift wrap, and donate a toy for animals to open on Christmas day.

You can CLICK HERE to view that wish list, and drop off toys at 199 Willow Run Road, in Aiken.

You can also donate just what you're able by CLICKING HERE. Even just $1 helps pups and kitties in need.

For more information, go to www.LetLoveLive.org

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.