SPCA Albrecht Center says response to cat crisis has been 'overwhelming', but nearly 200 cats remain

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The SPCA Albrecht Center says response to their "cat crisis" last week has been "overwhelming," but they still have plenty of work to do.

Last Friday, the center declared a crisis when it was overflowing with more 230 cats at the shelter. Shelter officials worried they might have had to consider euthanasia for the first time in 7 years.

Since Friday, 54 cats have been adopted, but there are still 196 cats waiting to be spayed, neutered, and adopted.

The center said in a statement they wanted to avoid euthanizing the healthy cats just because there was not enough space for them.

According to the shelter, they are striving for a goal of 100 adoptions.

