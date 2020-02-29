SPCA Albrecht Center offers free cat adoption, half-priced dog adoptions this week

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The SPCA Albrecht Center was one of many shelters hit hard with take-ins in 2019, and they want the public's help to clear their shelter.

The shelter took in over 120 more cats and kittens in 2019 than the prior year. Now, they want to get ahead of the curve for the upcoming warmer months.

The week on March 2nd, the SPCA Albrecht Center is offering waived and discounted adoptions for all the animals in their care.

Cats and kittens fees will be waived completely, making them free of charge the full week. Dogs and puppies' fees will be half-priced on March 7th..

The deal only runs from March 2nd until March 7th. That Sunday, the 7th, the SPCA Albrecht Center is also hosting an Adoption/Craft Fair at their location on 199 Willow Run Road, in Aiken, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be 20 local vendors at the fair, as well as those discounted adoption rates. On this day only, the dogs will be half-priced.

