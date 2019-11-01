SPCA Albrecht Center looks to home kittens, cats after massive influx

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a busy time right now for all of our local shelters. This time of year is when they usually see an influx of cats, and some of them have been at the SPCA Albrecht Center shelter for more than a year.

The love of animals is what drives people like Claire Grimes, the Development Director At SPCA Albrecht Center. But sometimes getting animals into a home takes days, hundreds of days for some of them.

"We've got Josephine and Mable. They've been with us for quite some time, I think upwards of 400 or 500 days at this point," Claire told us about a bonded pair.

Josephine and Mable were surrendered and came from not so good home life. Josephine is on a special diet. Stories like theirs are common at the SPCA Albrecht Center, in Aiken.

"We have cats that are touch-sensitive, so we need a home that will not force them to be loved on," Claire said.

Other cats, like Grey, are also on medicine to help them recover and stay healthy. He's been there almost a year.

"A lot of people want cats because they're super easy pets compared to dogs, however we have some special needs cats that need a home that will take the extra time with them to ensure they're in a good environment and they're staying happy and healthy."

Peacock is one of the touch sensitive cats at the shelter. She's been there almost the longest at more than 600 days.

"Even though we are no kill and don't euthanize, it's not a permanent house for these animals. They need to be in a home where they have their own bed, their space, their own food."

The need at the shelter is always great. They try to get animals in and out in about 30 to 60 days, and claire says even the cats that need more attention can make great pets.

"They can live a long happy healthy life, like a little kitten like this that's already healthy. They just need the home that will give them that time."

If you want to check out the pets up for adoption at the SPCA Albrecht Center, head to their location at 199 Willow Run Road Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. They're closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.