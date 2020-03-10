SOFTACT Solutions joins the Georgia Cyber Center

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- SOFTACT Solutions, LLC (STS) announced today that they have opened a principle office in the Shaffer MacCartney Building of the Georgia Cyber Center.

STS, partnering with Augusta University, the Georgia Cyber Center, and the Alliance for Fort Gordon, aims to create an environment to cultivate local talent for the cyber workforce and drive a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We are extremely excited to welcome SOFTACT Solutions to the Georgia Cyber Center," Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Economic Development for Augusta University, said. “It is an exciting time for our region in terms of economic growth. We welcome partners, like SOFTACT Solutions, who are dedicated to contributing to furthering the growth of our vibrant community.”

STS has established partnerships with resident partners of the Georgia Cyber Center. These partnerships are designed to find solutions to common problems and assist the community in achieving its objective as a Cyber Community of Excellence.

“SOFTACT Solutions is an amazing partner that understands the tremendous value and impact of the sum of the relationships at the Georgia Cyber Center,” Eric Toler, Executive Director of the Georgia Cyber Center, said. “They have hit the ground running, establishing partnerships and helping to build an ecosystem that will benefit our community, our region, and the nation. We look forward to collaborating with SOFTACT Solutions to help generate even more opportunities in the future.”

About the Georgia Cyber Center

The Georgia Cyber Center is a public/private collaboration among academia, state, federal and local government, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector. The Georgia Cyber Center, located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation, is designed to meet the growing need for cybersecurity talent in Georgia, the nation and across the globe.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.