SLED on scene of 'barricaded' suspect in Barnwell County as EMD opens evacuation shelter

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The State Law Enforcement Division is helping to work an instance of a "barricaded" suspect in Barnwell County.

Officials there say the situation is at Litchfield Apartments on Litchfield Street.

The Barnwell County Emergency Management Division has opened a shelter for those that have been evacuated from the apartment complex.

That shelter is located at First Baptist Church on Allen Street.

SLED is still on scene.

More on this story as it develops.

