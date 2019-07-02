SLED is investigating a recent N. Augusta special election

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- SLED has opened an investigation into the recent special election in North Augusta.

Details remain extremely limited, but SLED spokesman Thom Berry says they received a request to investigate in mid-May.

Three seats were up for grabs in the special election on April 30 that pitted three Republicans against three members of the Constitution Party. Ultimately, the three Republicans, Kevin Toole, Eric Presnell, and Bob Brooks, all won the seats.

We've reached out to the Aiken County Solicitor's office, who referred us back to SLED.

SLED, meanwhile, cannot release any further information due to it being an ongoing investigation.

