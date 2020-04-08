COVID-19 kills one in McCormick, four more cases identified in Aiken

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person has been killed as a result of COVID-19 in McCormick County and four more cases have been identified in Aiken County, according to the newest data from DHEC.

Those numbers from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control show 2,552 people have contracted the virus in the state and 63 have died as a result.

Over the past 24 hours, 139 more people have tested positive for the illness while 12 more have died as a result.

