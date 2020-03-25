SC's COVID-19 cases jump as DHEC projects thousands of cases possible before beginning of summer

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina's health department says the state has 424 total cases of COVID-19.

In a news release from DHEC, 39 South Carolina counties now have at least one case of the virus.

However, two previously reported cases have been taken away from the total figure as DHEC determined both cases were from out-of-state residents.

Still, DHEC is also beginning to project how many cases they're expecting to see over the next month and a half. According to their projections, they're looking at over 2,500 cumulative cases of the illness by April 2 and just over 8,000 by May 2.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

Seven people have also died from COVID-19 in South Carolina.

