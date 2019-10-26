SCHP working two accidents with injuries

Saturday, October 26, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are working two accidents with injuries this evening.

One accident is on Silver Bluff Road near Storm Branch Road. Troopers say the accident happened at 7:42 p.m.

Troopers on the scene say a car veered off the road into a person's backyard and then hit a propane tank and a tree. They say the car just missed the home.

The car is a 2015 BMW X3. Troopers say the driver was taken to the hospital. The injuries are not life threatening.

SCHP says the second accident is on Augusta Rd. near Stadium Rd. in Aiken. They say the accident is involving two cars. Troopers confirm there are injuries and officials are still on the scene.

We are working to learn more about these accidents. We will keep you updated.