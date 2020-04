Saturday, April 18, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash in Johnston.

The accident is on Weaver Road near Bland Baptist Church. Our reporter on scene says deputies are pulling a car out of a wooded area off of the road.

Family members of a victim tell us it was a single car crash with two people inside.

We have reached out to SCHP and the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.