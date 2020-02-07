SCHOOL DELAYS: Districts with 2-hour delays or closed following Thursday storms

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Following Thursday's storms, some school districts are looking to delay school opening by 2 hours.

At this moment, these are the only districts operating on a delay.

Wilkes County -- Due to concerns about roads and unsafe driving conditions, schools will begin classes at 10 a.m. Friday. Buses will run the regular routes with a time delay of 2 hours. Staff will report at 9 a.m.

Lincoln County -- Flooding on secondary roads have forced Lincoln County school officials to operate on a 2-hour delay on Friday. Schools will open at 10 a.m.

However, one school district is closed:

Jenkins County -- Due to treacherous road conditions throughout the county, Jenkins County School District is closed on Friday.

