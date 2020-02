Feb. 19, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) Burke Co. Public Schools released the following statement Wednesday night:

"Due to the dangerous road conditions throughout the county and forecast of continued rainfall, all schools will be closed tomorrow, February 20th.

Employees, including 12-month personnel, should not report to work tomorrow."

Several county roads are closed due to flooding, and with more rain expected, many buses will not be able to get to students.