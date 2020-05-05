SC/GA children will be fed throughout summer through USDA program

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia and South Carolina kids will still be getting a hearty meal regardless of schools being closed due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, and PepsiCo are working together to help deliver 5 million meals a week to rural communities across the country -- and the two-state -- as quarantines and lockdowns continue.

Several sites have been set up across the two-state to help get meals to needy children.

In the Augusta area alone, 48 sites have been announced:



Laney High School



Davidson Magnet School



Johnson Magnet



Lamar - Milledge Elementary School



Walker Traditional Elementary School



Performance Learning Center



Academy of Richmond County High School



Josey High School



Monte Sano Elementary School



W.S. Hornsby Elementary School



W.S. Hornsby Middle School



Garrett Elementary School



Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School



Tutt Middle School



Langford Middle School



Merry Elementary School



Lake Forest Hills Elementary School



Innovation Academy for Boys



Butler High School



Bayvale Elementary School



Wheeless Road Elementary School



Westside High School



Warren Road Elementary School



Dorothy Hains Elementary School



Copeland Elementary School



Terrace Manor Elementary School



Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School



Richmond Hill K-8



Glenn Hills Elementary School



Glenn Hills High School



Glenn Hills Middle School



Barton Chapel Elementary School



Meadowbrook Elementary School



Martinez Elementary School



Sue Reynolds Elementary School



Gracewood Elementary School



Lakeside High School



Belair K-8 School



Tobacco Road Elementary School



Cross Creek High School



Jamestown Elementary School



Diamond Lakes Elementary School



Goshen Elementary School



Freedom Park Elementary



Deer Chase Elementary School



Spirit Creek Middle School



Willis Foreman Elementary School



Pine Hill Middle School



But, you can also search the USDA's 5 Million Meals website to check more specifically to your area.

MORE | Click here to access a searchable map of 5 Million Meals

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.