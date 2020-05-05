SC/GA children will be fed throughout summer through USDA program

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia and South Carolina kids will still be getting a hearty meal regardless of schools being closed due to COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, and PepsiCo are working together to help deliver 5 million meals a week to rural communities across the country -- and the two-state -- as quarantines and lockdowns continue.
Several sites have been set up across the two-state to help get meals to needy children.
In the Augusta area alone, 48 sites have been announced:
- Laney High School
- Davidson Magnet School
- Johnson Magnet
- Lamar - Milledge Elementary School
- Walker Traditional Elementary School
- Performance Learning Center
- Academy of Richmond County High School
- Josey High School
- Monte Sano Elementary School
- W.S. Hornsby Elementary School
- W.S. Hornsby Middle School
- Garrett Elementary School
- Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School
- Tutt Middle School
- Langford Middle School
- Merry Elementary School
- Lake Forest Hills Elementary School
- Innovation Academy for Boys
- Butler High School
- Bayvale Elementary School
- Wheeless Road Elementary School
- Westside High School
- Warren Road Elementary School
- Dorothy Hains Elementary School
- Copeland Elementary School
- Terrace Manor Elementary School
- Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School
- Richmond Hill K-8
- Glenn Hills Elementary School
- Glenn Hills High School
- Glenn Hills Middle School
- Barton Chapel Elementary School
- Meadowbrook Elementary School
- Martinez Elementary School
- Sue Reynolds Elementary School
- Gracewood Elementary School
- Lakeside High School
- Belair K-8 School
- Tobacco Road Elementary School
- Cross Creek High School
- Jamestown Elementary School
- Diamond Lakes Elementary School
- Goshen Elementary School
- Freedom Park Elementary
- Deer Chase Elementary School
- Spirit Creek Middle School
- Willis Foreman Elementary School
- Pine Hill Middle School
MORE | Click here to access a searchable map of 5 Million Meals
