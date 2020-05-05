SC/GA children will be fed throughout summer through USDA program

Updated: Tue 11:41 AM, May 05, 2020

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia and South Carolina kids will still be getting a hearty meal regardless of schools being closed due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, and PepsiCo are working together to help deliver 5 million meals a week to rural communities across the country -- and the two-state -- as quarantines and lockdowns continue.

Several sites have been set up across the two-state to help get meals to needy children.

In the Augusta area alone, 48 sites have been announced:


  • Laney High School

  • Davidson Magnet School

  • Johnson Magnet

  • Lamar - Milledge Elementary School

  • Walker Traditional Elementary School

  • Performance Learning Center

  • Academy of Richmond County High School

  • Josey High School

  • Monte Sano Elementary School

  • W.S. Hornsby Elementary School

  • W.S. Hornsby Middle School

  • Garrett Elementary School

  • Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School

  • Tutt Middle School

  • Langford Middle School

  • Merry Elementary School

  • Lake Forest Hills Elementary School

  • Innovation Academy for Boys

  • Butler High School

  • Bayvale Elementary School

  • Wheeless Road Elementary School

  • Westside High School

  • Warren Road Elementary School

  • Dorothy Hains Elementary School

  • Copeland Elementary School

  • Terrace Manor Elementary School

  • Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

  • Richmond Hill K-8

  • Glenn Hills Elementary School

  • Glenn Hills High School

  • Glenn Hills Middle School

  • Barton Chapel Elementary School

  • Meadowbrook Elementary School

  • Martinez Elementary School

  • Sue Reynolds Elementary School

  • Gracewood Elementary School

  • Lakeside High School

  • Belair K-8 School

  • Tobacco Road Elementary School

  • Cross Creek High School

  • Jamestown Elementary School

  • Diamond Lakes Elementary School

  • Goshen Elementary School

  • Freedom Park Elementary

  • Deer Chase Elementary School

  • Spirit Creek Middle School

  • Willis Foreman Elementary School

  • Pine Hill Middle School

But, you can also search the USDA's 5 Million Meals website to check more specifically to your area.

MORE | Click here to access a searchable map of 5 Million Meals

