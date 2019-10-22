SCDOT wants feedback about plans to make dangerous intersection safer in Aiken County

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County is coming up with a plan to make the intersection at Silver Bluff Road and Williston Road safer.

SCDOT says more than 23 crashes have happened there from March 2015 to December 2017.

They want to make that intersection safer and help traffic move along better and they want your feedback on the plans.

There will be displays up in Silver Bluff High School until November 6.

To submit your comment online, click here.

Here is a list of other ways you can submit your comments.

- Stop by Silver Bluff High School and put it in the comment box

- Mail or email comments to Adam Humpries (humphrieas@scdot.org)

All comments must be submitted no later than November 6. SCDOT will respond to all comments and will be made part of an official public meeting file which is available for review.

