SCDOR issues temporary relief allowing curbside beer and wine pickup

Monday, March 23, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Revenue is temporarily allowing curbside beer and wine pickup from restaurants while the state of emergency is in place.

According to the website, current holders of a valid On or Off-Premises Beer/Wine Permit who meet certain requirements to sell sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside/drive-thru pickup for off-premises consumption.

Qualifying retailers may offer the service if they meet the conditions listed at their website.

"We hope temporarily allowing curbside/drive-thru pickup of beer and wine will help businesses as we all navigate these uncertain and challenging times," Hartley Powell, SCDOR Director, said, on the website. "We appreciate taxpayers' patience and understanding as we work to meet our mission and provide the best service possible in this rapidly changing environment."

