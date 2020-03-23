SCDOR extends income tax deadline to align with IRS deadline

Monday, March 23, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Revenue is extending the Income Tax filing and payment due date to July 15, 2020.

The previous date was April 15, 2020. The change is in alignment with the guidance issued by the IRS.

This filing and payment relief is applied to all Income Tax taxpayers automatically; there are no additional forms required, according to the website.

"We are hopeful that pushing the Income Tax filing and payment deadline to July 15 will provide South Carolinians some peace of mind during this uncertain time," Hartley Powell, SCDOR Director said in a release.

The SCDOR encourages individual taxpayers to use the electronic filing options available.

The SCDOR originally announced all tax returns and payments due April 1 through June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. This relief remains in place for all taxes administered by and returns filed with the SCDOR, other than Income Taxes, according to the website.

More information can be found on the South Carolina Department of Revenue's website.

