SCDMV to resume non-commerical skills tests

Monday, May 18, 2020
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Beginning May 26, the SCDMV will resume offering skills tests for non-commercial vehicle drivers who want to obtain standard driver’s licenses.
Skills tests will be offered by appointment only, Monday through Friday, at 23 SCDMV Branch Office locations across the state as well as one day per week at an additional 10 SCDMV locations.
The SCDMV suspended Class D skills tests in mid-March in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Examiners will also temporarily evaluate testers using a modified version of the skills test that evaluates critical driver competencies while adhering to social distancing recommendations.
In addition, the SCDMV continues to offer motorcycle and Commercial Driver’s License skills testing by appointment at select SCDMV locations.
However, skills tests for recreational vehicle (RV) licenses or licenses for RVs with cars towed behind them (Class E and F licenses) remain suspended.
Customers can schedule skills test appointments at SCDMVonline.com. Customers who do not have an appointment to take a skills test will be turned away.
Class D Skills Test Offered - Monday through Friday:
Beaufort
Bishopville
Blythewood
Camden
Charleston – Leeds Avenue
Chester
Conway
Dillon
Florence
Gaffney
Georgetown
Greer
Irmo
Kingstree
Lake City
Marion
Orangeburg
Pickens
Ridgeland
Seneca
Spartanburg - Southport Road
St. George
Walterboro
Class D Skills Test Offered - Select Days:
Monday
Bennettsville
North Augusta
Tuesday
Greenville - Saluda Dam Road
Ladson
Wednesday
Columbia - Shop Road
Myrtle Beach - Market Common
McCormick
Thursday
Rock Hill
Greenwood
Friday – Sumter
