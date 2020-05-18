SCDMV to resume non-commerical skills tests

Monday, May 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Beginning May 26, the SCDMV will resume offering skills tests for non-commercial vehicle drivers who want to obtain standard driver’s licenses.

Skills tests will be offered by appointment only, Monday through Friday, at 23 SCDMV Branch Office locations across the state as well as one day per week at an additional 10 SCDMV locations.

The SCDMV suspended Class D skills tests in mid-March in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Examiners will also temporarily evaluate testers using a modified version of the skills test that evaluates critical driver competencies while adhering to social distancing recommendations.

In addition, the SCDMV continues to offer motorcycle and Commercial Driver’s License skills testing by appointment at select SCDMV locations.

However, skills tests for recreational vehicle (RV) licenses or licenses for RVs with cars towed behind them (Class E and F licenses) remain suspended.

Customers can schedule skills test appointments at SCDMVonline.com. Customers who do not have an appointment to take a skills test will be turned away.

Class D Skills Test Offered - Monday through Friday:

Beaufort

Bishopville

Blythewood

Camden

Charleston – Leeds Avenue

Chester

Conway

Dillon

Florence

Gaffney

Georgetown

Greer

Irmo

Kingstree

Lake City

Marion

Orangeburg

Pickens

Ridgeland

Seneca

Spartanburg - Southport Road

St. George

Walterboro

Class D Skills Test Offered - Select Days:

Monday

Bennettsville

North Augusta

Tuesday

Greenville - Saluda Dam Road

Ladson

Wednesday

Columbia - Shop Road

Myrtle Beach - Market Common

McCormick

Thursday

Rock Hill

﻿Greenwood

﻿Friday – Sumter

