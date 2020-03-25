SCDMV offices in region are cutting hours due to coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but the agency is adjusting hours of operation at select branches, including several in the CSRA region.

Effective immediately, the changes result from staffing limitations and efforts to maintain social-distancing to cut down on COVID-19 transmission, the agency said.

Offices are functioning on a one-in, one-out model. The number of customers allowed inside a branch at a given time will directly correspond to the number of staffed counters.

More than half the branches will be open Monday through Friday, although Saturday hours will be suspended through at least June.

Offices with schedule changes

These branches will only be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice:

• Kingstree

• Chesterfield

• Marion

• Bishopville

• Abbeville

• Laurens

• Edgefield

• Barnwell

• Batesburg

These branches will only be open Tuesday and Thursday until further notice:

• Lake City

• Belton

• Woodruff

• Newberry

• Ridgeland

• McCormick

• Bamberg

• Saluda

• St. Matthews

• Manning

This branch is open Monday and Friday until further notice:

• Walterboro

This branch is open Tuesday and Wednesday until further notice:

• Hampton

This branch is open Thursday only until further notice:

• Allendale

These additional changes are planned

• If a customer is required to take a non-commercial driving test as the result of clearing a suspension or being expired for nine months or more, they may complete the knowledge portion of the re-examination at the SCDMV, be issued a permit, and then be allowed to take the skills test through a third-party tesrer. Previously, customers would have been required to take the skills tests at the SCDMV, but with current safety restrictions in place, customers are now allowed to take their skills test through a third party.

• All road tests have been suspended through at least April 3. However, the SCDMV continues to offer the pre-trip and basic skills portion of commercial driver's license test. If customers take these portions of the CDL test during this time period, the test scores will be banked.

