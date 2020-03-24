SCDHEC: Two more COVID-19 deaths, number of deaths totals 7

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/AGT) -- Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the state’s total number of deaths to seven.

According to the release, tne patient was an elderly person from Florence County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Horry County with no underlying health conditions.

After further investigation, an individual who passed away and was reported as residing in Kershaw County has been determined to have a Sumter County residence. DHEC reports cases based on the county of residence.

“Sadly, we have to announce again today that we’ve lost fellow South Carolinians due to complications from COVID-19,” Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician, said in the release. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual’s family and friends, as well as the medical professionals who extended the utmost care for this person. This unfortunate announcement is a reminder that we all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community from this disease.”

