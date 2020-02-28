SCANA, Dominion Energy charged with defrauding investors with failed nuclear project

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- SCANA and SCE&G, now Dominion Energy, have been charged with defrauding investors through misleading statements about the power plant expansion later abandoned.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the charges Thursday. The complaint says SCANA and its former CEO, former VP, and subsidiary SCE&G misled investors for money for the massive project that would qualify for more than $1 billion in tax credits.

SCANA and Dominion Energy claimed the project was on track when they allegedly knew it was behind schedule, and didn't share that with investors involved. That made the project unlikely to qualify for any tax credits.

The complaint alleges that the false statements and omissions enabled SCANA to boost its stock price, sell more than $1 billion in bonds, and obtain regulatory approval to raise customers' rates to finance the project.

"When making statements to the public, executives cannot provide false information or half-truths," said Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office. "This case demonstrates the SEC's commitment to holding companies and individuals at the highest corporate levels responsible when they mislead investors and fail to provide them with full and fair information."

