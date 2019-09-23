SCAM ALERT: Someone posing as a Richmond County Sheriff's Office employee is scamming residents for gift cards

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says someone posing as one of their employees is spoofing residents into buying gift cards.

The sheriff's office says that several residents have already been scammed by the person in this case.

"If anyone receives a phone call from one of these scammers, please hang up and block the phone number if possible," a statement said. "Never pay anybody asking for money over the phone claiming to represent the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, especially if the request is to put money on a gift card or iTunes card."

