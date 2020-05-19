SCAM ALERT: Scammers are posing as Aiken County Sheriff's Office employees to dupe money

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning that a group of scammers are posing as deputies to get money from unsuspecting residents.

According to the sheriff's office, these scammers are calling residents claiming to be employees of the agency -- even using employee names -- to tell would-be victims that they have a warrant out for their arrest or that they have won a cash prize.

The scammers then ask victims to send money via Green Dot Cards, the Cash App, or other methods.

The "ruse," according to deputies, has already managed to claim several victims in the area.

"We encourage any citizen to not give money over the phone unless you know you are dealing with a legitimate company or person," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

If you take a call from one of these scammers, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

