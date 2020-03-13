SCAD to permanently close Hong Kong campus

Thursday, March 13, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday evening, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced to students, faculty, and staff that it would discontinue instruction at the university’s Hong Kong location after the Spring 2020 quarter ends.

The university announced it will be redirecting resources to its campuses in the United States and France.

“For ten years, SCAD Hong Kong has been a vital participant in the cultural and creative renaissance of Hong Kong, and it has been our privilege to teach and prepare thousands of students from around the world for their professions,” said Khoi Vo, SCAD Hong Kong Vice President.

“In 2010, the university made history by becoming the first U.S. art and design university to establish a location in Asia’s World City, and we are grateful to the Hong Kong Development Bureau, who entrusted SCAD to rehabilitate and restore the historic North Kowloon Magistracy Building, which won a UNESCO award for cultural heritage. SCAD Hong Kong has made enduring contributions to the city’s creative landscape and many SCAD graduates continue to live and work here," Vo added.

The university also says it’s committed to ensuring all students at the Hong Kong campus complete their degrees. Students have the option to transition to SCAD Atlanta or SCAD Savannah or, in some cases, complete their degrees online via SCAD eLearning. SCAD expects students will be able to complete their degrees at approximately the same time and for the same cost as at SCAD Hong Kong.

SCAD Hong Kong is one of the school’s four locations, including SCAD Savannah, SCAD Atlanta, and SCAD Lacoste in France.

