SCAD moving all spring quarter classes online

Thursday, March 12, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah College of Art and Design will hold all classes online for the Spring 2020 quarter due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

That includes the Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste campuses.

The college states that students will not be required to return to SCAD from spring break and will be released from their housing contracts; however, SCAD residence halls will remain open for those students who choose to remain in campus housing this spring.

According to a news release from the school, no member of our university community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day of the spring quarter is on May 28. The university intends to resume all regular operations for the Summer 2020 quarter.

