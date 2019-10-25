SC woman starts day, buys winning lottery ticket

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman says she woke up Wednesday feeling like it was going to be a great day, and it was.

On her way to work, the Spartanburg resident says she bought a $10 Midnight Money lottery ticket and won $250,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery, in a news release Thursday, says she told officials she feels "very blessed."

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, says she walked into work with tears streaming down her face. Her coworkers urged her to take the day off, but she refused. Laughing, she responded, "I'm not a millionaire."

Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the Midnight Money game, at odds of 1 in 780,000.

For selling the ticket, QuikTrip #1111 in Spartanburg received a commission of $2,500.

