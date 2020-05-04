S.C. woman accused of licking hands, touching items in restaurant, grocery store

Monday, May 4, 2020

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman wanted for licking her hands and touching items in a restaurant in Sumter has been arrested, police confirmed.

She was arrested at a grocery store where video surveillance showed her doing the same thing, officers said.

Saturday, Sumter Police were called to the IGA on Pinewood Road on a report of a suspicious person.

They found Shenir Gibson Holliday, 32, in the parking lot and determined she matched the description of the woman wanted by Sumter County deputies.

When they looked at surveillance video of inside the grocery store, officers said it showed her licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items.

Video also showed her doing the same thing in the dry food section, police said.

This comes after the Sheriff’s Office put out an alert looking for a suspect that matches Holliday’s description who licked her hands before touching things at a restaurant.

In that incident, a woman wearing sunglasses and a Champion one-piece jumpsuit entered the Sub Station II on Peach Orchard Road and ordered food and a drink.

According to the deputies’ report, before paying, the woman licked her fingers as she was getting the money to give to the store employee.

Holliday was held in the Sumter County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Officials said they ordered COVID-19 testing for her on Sunday morning. The results are not yet back.

Deputies said as her sub was being made, the woman licked her palm and rubbed her hand over the store’s debit machine. She was also seen licking quarters and putting them in the tip jar before she left the store without her food.

On her way out, witnesses told deputies the woman said, “It’s in God’s hands now.”

Police charged Holliday with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering, and gave her a citation for a violation of the state’s ‘home or work’ order.

The Sheriff’s Office also charged her with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering for the Sub Station II incident.

If found guilty of all charges, she could face a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

