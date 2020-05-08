S.C. weekly unemployment claims drop again, but jobless rate is still off the charts

Friday, May 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the total number of people who filed initial unemployment claims dropped again last week for the third week in a row.

In the week ending Saturday, 46,747 people filed an initial claim, a decrease of 18,412 initial claims from the week prior, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.

MORE | Agencies across the two-state battle backlog

The agency emphasized last week that although the trend of initial filings is down, the unemployment rate in South Carolina remains at a record high.

The latest figures only represent people who are filing an initial claim, meaning they are filing for the first time so that their eligibility to receive unemployment insurance benefits can be determined.

This is the third decrease recorded since mid-March, she said.

In the last seven weeks, the agency received 453,636 initial claims for unemployment. That total represents approximately 8.79% of the state’s population.

SCDEW has paid more than $831 million in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA, Biance said.

The highest number of initial claims last week were filed in Greenville County, which recorded 5,000. Horry County has the second highest at 4,318; and Charleston County came in third at 4,273. Richland County and Spartanburg County rounded out the top five with 3,763 claims and 3,266 claims, respectively.

SCDEW is maintaining extended call center hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The new state numbers come as the U.S. Department of Labor reported 3.16 million new initial claims nationwide, bringing the national total to more than 33 million.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.