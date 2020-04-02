SC university using 3D printers to make masks for medical personnel

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is helping medical personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of a collaboration with The Citadel, CCU is using 3D printers to create masks for the Medical University of South Carolina, according to a press release.

“This partnership shows the creativity and willingness of our faculty and staff to help out the community,” said CCU President David DeCenzo. “I only hope all South Carolina universities join us in producing this vitally needed medical equipment.”

