South Carolina unemployment claims fall again, but they're still high

Thursday, May 14, 2020

For the fourth time since mid-March, weekly unemployment numbers in South Carolina have decreased.

Nevertheless, the unemployment rate in the state remains off the charts, with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reporting two weeks ago that the level was at a record-high level.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s latest numbers show 32,513 people filed initial claims for unemployment in the week ending May 9. That’s down over 14,234 claims from the week prior.

The agency said 486,149 South Carolinians have filed for initial unemployment in the past eight weeks. The agency also said it’s paid out more than $1 billion between state unemployment insurance and programs linked to the CARES Act.

The agency said its call centers now be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday to handle more callers and to allow more staff to be available.

“These hours were adjusted to allow more of our staff to be available during the peak times folks were actually calling us,” agency spokesperson Heather Biance said. “We will continue to monitor ways we can work efficiently and effectively for our claimants.”

From reports by Gray Television stations

