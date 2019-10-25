SC tree trimmer dies in 20-ft fall from lifted truck

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner says a tree trimmer has died in a 20-foot (6-meter) fall from a bucket truck.

The State reports 59-year-old Lewis "Buck" Mcdonald Jr. of Wellford was "ejected" from the bucket truck while on the job. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said in a statement obtained by news outlets Thursday that part of the truck was lifted when the man was thrown from it. Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Mcdonald wasn't wearing a harness.

Mcdonald died Wednesday night at the scene in a residential area about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Spartanburg.

The coroner's statement says an autopsy and toxicological examination will be administered as is standard following work-related deaths.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and state workplace incident investigators are handling the case.

