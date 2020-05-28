Lawmakers: SC town with history of water problems shutting off residents' water during pandemic

Thursday, May 28, 2020

DENMARK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two South Carolina lawmakers are pledging action after they say the town of Denmark resumed turning off water to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Sen. Brad Hutto and Rep. Justin Bamberg released a joint statement on the issue, saying Denmark should not "put money or financial interests of government utility operations above a citizens’ right to basic necessities like running water and sewer."

"This is a public health matter, which has, should, and will always take precedent over financial ones," the statement said. "People must have the ability to wash their hands, take showers, flush their toilets, and other day-to-day things required for people to remain safe and sanitary during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

State officials asked state and local agencies during the month of May to work with citizens who may have had trouble paying bills because of unemployment issues caused by the pandemic.

However, the state's Office of Regulatory Staff has no authority to push municipalities to grant leniency to water or power customers.

Denmark's move pushed ORS to release a statement as well to clarify their jurisdictional abilities.

"In terms of jurisdictional authority, the ORS has none as to municipal providers. Municipal utilities have their own customer notification and disconnection policies set and approved by a municipal board," Nanette Edwards, ORS executive director, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hutto and Bamberg say they realize the pandemic has put a strain on municipalities when it comes to payment. Both say work needs to be done legislatively to help.

"We are currently working on finding a solution that balances the absolute necessity of water services with the financial burden non-payments of bills place on the utility provider and other bill-paying members in that particular system," both lawmakers said.

Denmark has been dealing with issues over its water system for years. Our I-Team also reported on a non-EPA approved chemical being in the town's drinking water. Citizens filed two class-action lawsuits against the town because of it.

