SC teacher goes extra mile to make sure students have clean clothes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tyra Johnson works as the family service advocate for both North Charleston Elementary School and Matilda F. Dunston Primary.

Part of her role includes helping address family needs that may impact the ability of students who attend the schools to be ready to learn.

In some situations, students miss school because they don’t have clean clothes. Johnson wanted to do everything in her power to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Last year, Johnson developed a partnership with a laundromat near Dunston to offer families a free wash and dry night.

This year she requested a washer and dryer for North Charleston Elementary through Whirlpool’s “Care Counts” program and her request was granted.

For her efforts, the district named her this week’s “unsung educator of the week.”

According to Whirlpool, there are 82 schools that are part of the program giving 38,000 kids access to clean clothes.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.